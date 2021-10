These Pearl Bug Earrings celebrate our insect friends. Using superb wiring technique and wild imaginations, these earrings are handcrafted with coloured jewellery wire and semi-precious gemstones, sitting on a shimmering freshwater pearl as the bug's body. Style them as the playful finish to your everyday outfits. Material: freshwater pearl; 18k gold vermeil hook; coloured copper wire; tourmaline gemstone; Women's Artisanal Pearl Freshwater Bug Asymmetrical Drop Earrings I'MMANY LONDON