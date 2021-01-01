Modern long chain necklace with a naturally shaped 13 mm baroque freshwater pearl and a round 6 mm freshwater pearl. Adjust the pendants on a desired height. Materials: 14k gold-plated stainless steel, freshwater pearl Wipe the pearls with a clean dry cloth after use. This prevents any oil or other dirt from remaining on its surface. Visibly dirty pearls can be wiped with a damp cloth and diluted dishwashing detergent. Dress them last, remove them first. Store pearls far away from cosmetic products containing alcohol. Store the jewelry in a bag in a dry place. The bag protects the pearls from scratching. Pearls love moisture so use them as often as possible. The surface of the pearl remains beautiful this way. Remember that the surface of the pearl is very delicate. Avoid solvents and other strong substances. Women's Artisanal Pearl Stainless Steel Kayla Chain Necklace House of Elliott