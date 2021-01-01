A drop shoulder shirt with an adjustable tie back detail. With metal button fastening. All of our products are handmade, therefore slight variations are expected making each one of a kind and unique. Please do not consider them defective. This garment was made in a sustainable production. It took 5 hours for one cutter and one seamstress to make it. Lucy is 177 cm tall and is wearing size S. 95% viscose, 5% elastane - machine washable on 30 celsius, but in order to keep the colours bright for a long time, we recommend dry clean only with any solvent except trichloroethylene. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry. Women's Artisanal Blue Peca Tie Back Shirt - Fishing Lure XL Tomcsanyi