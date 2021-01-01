The Persephone ring is named after the Greek goddess of agriculture and vegetation, and the wife of Hades, with whom she rules the Underworld. Garnet is an energizing stone used to attract and activate passion and success. It can remove emotional and energetic blocks that may be limiting your vitality, as well as old patterns that can get in your way. Garnet is said to create energetic and Our jewelry is handmade with intricate detail and natural gemstone. Therefore, all pieces must be handled gently and with great care. The gemstones are natural which means that each one is unique and may have inclusions that enhance the unique quality of the gem and the piece. Although our jewelry is made to be passed on from generation to generation, 925 silver is not tarnish-resistant and gold plating will not last forever, to help protect your jewels for as long as possible we do recommend removing your pieces when bathing, exercising, when using harsh chemicals and when putting on perfume and lotion. In order to maintain the vintage appearance and feel, we do not recommend cleaning the jewelry. However, you may use a dry, soft cloth to gently remove dust. We feel it is important to celebrate this aging process of the jewels as it is part of their journey and story. Women's Artisanal Gold Persephone Garnet & Quartz Plated Ring The Bow Jewelry