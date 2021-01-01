Gold Plated On Brass. Druzy is desired for rarity and beauty. Purifies and amplifies the body's natural healing properties and strengthens the spirit. Provides the balance necessary to avoid depression or unnatural feelings of fear in order to relax. Semiprecious stones are full of magic. These earrings can be dressed up or down this summer. Get ready to receive a lot of compliments! A true statement piece. The perfect gift. Packaging Handle with care Women's Artisanal Pink Brass J'Adore Rose - Statement Earrings Pink Piglet Collection