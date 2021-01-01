Definitely one of our best sellers. These cute Petite Flower Earrings are the tiniest style within the flower selection. They are handmade with 22K gold plated brass. On top of the gold plating, enamel is applied for these magnificent colors. These are post back earrings and nickel free. These earrings come with the Milou Jewelry box. For avoiding damage to your jewels, take care that they do not contact hard chemicals. In order to prevent friction and contact origin minor damages, keep the jewels you are not using in their original package or in a protective casing. In order to keep your jewels clean, wipe them with the help of a soft fabric after use. Women's Artisanal Pink Brass Sugar Petite Flower Earrings Milou Jewelry