Acrylic bracelet, molded, non-adjustable model (cuff), with application of pearl shell, glass rhinestones, application of golden metal detail and metals with golden finishing. Handmade by Brazilian artisans. Small variations can occur in the product due to the handmade and manual process. Variations in color and finishing are expected. Cleaning - Use a dry cotton cloth to avoid scratching the surface. Avoid splashing and prolonged contact with alcohol, perfume, cosmetics and chlorinated salt water. Women's Artisanal Pink Cotton Acrylic Handmade Bracelet Ixchel Gissa Bicalho