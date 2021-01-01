This high-waisted pencil skirt features a waistband with a concealed zip fastening at the back, darts at the waist, a single vent, a stretch fit and straight hem. Hand crafted from a cotton-blend sateen fabric, it has an equally flattering and comfortable fit and hits just below the knees. Style yours with pointy pumps for an extra sophisticated look. Elegance never goes out of style. Finished with internal French seams. Composition: %57 Cotton %40 Polyester %3 Elastane Care: Washable at 30°C- No Bleach - No Tumble Dry - Cool Iron - Professional Dry Clean Only Women's Artisanal Pink Cotton -Blend Sateen Pencil Skirt ( & Purple) Large Femponiq London