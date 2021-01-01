No matter what the occasion the Elisabet dress is the perfect day to night dress. Swap your flats for heals and you'll be ready to go from the office to the dancefloor. This versatile cold shoulder, full length dress features puff sleeves, tie shoulders, an elasticated waist for comfort and a matching wrap belt to ensure the perfect silhouette. Made from 100% certified organic cotton sourced from fair trade suppliers. Fabric: 100% Organic Cotton Washing Instruction: Delicate Wash Available in three colours: classic black, lime green and candy pink. Each dress is numbered and production is limited to 100 pieces per colour way. Women's Artisanal Pink Cotton Elisabet Dress Medium Bo Carter