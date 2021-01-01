White organic cotton T-shirt with a home-designed & made embroidery reading 'Happy Offline'. As our world has moved and is moving more towards digital life it is always nice to switch off some times and take some time for yourself. Embroidery is in pink colour. The T-shirt is a soft, and breathable 100% organic cotton jersey. Grown using less water and no pesticides It's a win-win, improving the environment for both cotton farmers and wildlife Main: 100% Organic Cotton. Machine Washable Women's Artisanal Pink Cotton White Happy Offline Embroidered T Shirt XXL Quillattire