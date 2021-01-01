Lucia is adventurous and never stops exploring. This blouse was meant to keep you fresh and comfortable while staying elegant. Its pure Italian cotton fabric and ruffle detail will take you from day to night. Instance uses both leftover fabric (called "deadstock") and new Italian cotton to create the Lucia blouse. The fabrics are GOTS certified and use non toxic dyes. Our clothes are 100% Made in Italy, where a talented team puts care and intention into each seam they sew. Instance is proud to create slow, conscious fashion. This garment was made in a delicate and noble material. To grant it a long life and to preserve its beauty, we suggest avoiding any contact with your perfume and beauty products. We highly recommend dry cleaning by a professional in order to give it the level of attention it deserves. If however you preferred taking care of it yourself, it is best to hand wash your piece with a soft detergent, and to rinse it using cold water. Please avoid soaking it for too long or wringing it out, as it might impair its quality. Dry flat and iron using a damp clothes to protect your garment. Front opening and invisible button closure Ruffled details on high neck and cuffs Button closure at cuffs 100% cotton - made in Italy Women's Artisanal Pink/Purple Cotton Lucia Blouse Medium Instance