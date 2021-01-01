High waisted ankle-length pants with front patch pockets. Zip and button closure. Digital Collage: This season, you can wear print magazines and newspapers with vibrant digital collages. Hues of pink meet the art of collage to create the collection's patterns as daily styles help increase the pace of life on the streets. Softer shades combined with an assertive white serve to unleash that digital energy. 98% Cotton 2% Elastane Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low; Dry Clean Do not Bleach;Delicate Garment;Handle with Care. Women's Artisanal Pink Cotton Printed Fit Pants Large NOCTURNE