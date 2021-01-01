Wear on the printed side or reverse the skirt onto the pale pink side for two completely different looks! This skirt is incredibly comfortable to wear and has a flattering waistband. A skirt that suits all and for every occasion, pair with the matching Olivia top for a co ordinated or statement look! The Painter Pink Palette print is inspired by English gardens. During the heat of the summer you will find numerous vibrant flowers and so Isabel combined everything that she saw into one print design. This skirt fits true to size. Dry Clean Only Side 1: 100% Cotton Side 2: 100% Italian Polyester Satin Made in London Women's Artisanal Pink Cotton Reversible Tammy Skirt Medium Isabel Manns