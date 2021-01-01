DENIM SHIRTJACKET Shirtjacket is a jacket with pockets on the side who is designed to look like a shirt. You can absolutely wear it as a shirt but because it is a foremost jacket is slightly larger than a shirt in the same size. Closed with buttons The quality is luxurious with high recovery and made from organic cotton, recycled polyester and elastane. The polyester is spun around the elastane to make it better lasting, and better recovery. Print are made with GOTS approved ink through certified processes Chest measurements for size S/M is 56 cm and for M/L it´s 60 cm Hand wash or machine wash at 30 degrees inside out. Women's Artisanal Pink/Purple Cotton Shirt Jacket Denim Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa Large maxjenny!