The Hacienda recalls the sunny brunches in the family country house. The Vichy pattern echoes the typical Italian table cloth used to set up the feast. Pink is the color of princesses. With these slippers at your feet, you will feel elegant as a member of the royal family. These slippers are realized using premium cotton to give you a sense of true freshness and unapparelled comfort. Each pair of Hoomie's slippers is handcrafted in Italy. The perfect combination to make you feel good is non-negotiable: addictive comfort, premium quality, and chic design. To take care and clean up the velvet, our artisans suggest warming it up (e.g. using the steam of iron) and brushing it delicately. It will come back as good as new! These slippers are made of Italian velvet for the upper, while we use only our premium leather for the lining and the sole. On top of this, the slip-on design maximizes your comfort and functionality. Women's Artisanal Pink Cotton The Hacienda Slippers Shoes 8 UK Hoomie