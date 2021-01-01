MARY FRANCIS is a classic. The halter shape, with high cut, retro fit briefs this bikini will work for all occasions. Perfect with a sun dress for laid back, bohemian luxe. Made with Pink Italian lycra (eco-friendly) and Hand embroidered Swarovski crystals. With stretch Tulle fabric lining and Mid-High rise waist that Fits true to size. Do not fold or iron. Rinse after contact with salt water or chlorine. Hand wash with cold water, using mild, gentle soap. Lay flat to dry. Women's Artisanal Pink Fabric Mary Francis Bikini XL Oceanus