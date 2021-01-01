My aunt used to always proclaim that "good things come in small packages". It's true, the CEO dress is perfectly packaged to make you feel like you own the room, in a subtle but definitely noticeable way. Made in a lilac cloud jacquard fabric. Take it from the boardroom to cocktail hour without skipping a beat. Secret CEO pockets for snacks. 34" Dress length Detachable belt Front heart buttoning Dry clean for best long term fabric care. Women's Artisanal Pink/Purple Fabric The Ceo Dress XS MADELEINE SIMON STUDIO