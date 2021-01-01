GIA is the most eye-catching bikini we have! The shimmer on this bikini will accentuate your tan. She's the ideal bikini for dancing the night away under the party lights. The GIA is made from eco-friendly hot pink metallic lycra and fits true to size. It is strapless, has adjustable bottoms and sits on the upper leg. Do not fold or iron. Rinse after contact with salt water or chlorine. Hand wash with cold water, using mild, gentle soap. Lay flat to dry. ﻿Please note, delivery times are longer due to a high volume of orders. Brexit may also affect your wait time depending on your location. Women's Artisanal Pink Gia Bikini Small Oceanus