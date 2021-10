Pink Knit Skirt is cut from lightweight high quality knit with a hint of stretch. The skirt has ruffled trims that frame the flouncy and waist belted. Style skirt with Mint Handmade Knit Sweater and pair of mules or heels. Composition: knit Dry cleaning Made in Ukraine Model is wearing size S Women's Artisanal Pink Knit Skirt Medium ANDREEVA