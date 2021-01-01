Whether you're a 90s baby or a VSCO girl, these hoops are a must have. The rainbow iridescent design is a nostalgic accessory for anyone who loves color. Add some attitude to your earrings because these lucite earrings are slammin'. The lucite hoops are handcrafted with hand painted enamel and 14k gold-plated sterling silver posts. Wearing: Avoid contact with water, cleaning agents, beauty products & chemicals. Cleaning: Clean only as needed. Excessive cleaning will remove layers of metal. Ensure your jewelry is completely dry before putting it away. Lucite is a light-weight acrylic. Simply use a damp lint free cloth to remove any residue. As with most handcrafted accessories, avoid dropping on hard surfaces. Silver is a soft metal, which can scratch easily. You can use a silver polish cloth or solution to gently clean your jewelry. Read the instructions to see if it is safe to use on your specific piece. Storing: To prevent any damage or tarnishing to your jewelry, keep it stored in a dry location & free from high emissions of sulfur. Don't leave anything next to the sink as it may fall down the drain and cause brief moments of panic & regret. Protect it from the elements. Women's Artisanal Pink Large Lucite Iridescent Hoops Gold & Honey