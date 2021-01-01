Here is the perfect shoe to enjoy this spring/summer 2021. Made in Spain with the best quality leathers, this beautiful mary jane will transform any simple look into a very feminine and chic one. They are also very comfortable due to the soft leather used and a heel measure of 2, 5cm. This mary jane comes in lilac colour, which is perfect for the long spring/summer days. Emilia Lilac is made in Spain with 100% leather. They are very easy to clean with the help of a soft and dampened cloth. Once the leather is dry, you may polish it in circular strokes using a colourless wax and soft cloth. Women's Artisanal Pink/Purple Leather Emilia Lilac Shoes 7 UK Augusta the Brand