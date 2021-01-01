Minimalist silhouette detailed by two slender straps on a feminine 85mm stiletto heel. This double-face sandal can be worn in two distinct ways - the back strap can be positioned on the neck of the foot as well as on the back of the heel, giving you the option to style it according to your mood and outfit. The delicate golden buckles and the hidden elastic help regulate the strap, for fit and comfort. This style is elegantly finished with our custom-made leather padded insoles that ensure utmost comfort. Personality Authentic and controversial, La Viziata isn't worried about the implications of exposing who she really is. She owns up to her own identity, embracing her vulnerability and indulging in her vices. Being spoilt means surrendering to the pleasures of life and giving in to her Humidity, salt and atmospheric agents in general can cause permanent and irreversable wear and tear. Please take care to avoid rain and direct contact with heat, oil, grease (make up), alcohol (perfume) and other abrasive products, as A di Gaeta cannot assume responsibility for the eventual deterioration, modification and mishandling of products. Extra care should be taken to avoid excess abrasion, as it may not be possible to repair once fraying occurs. Satin can be damaged by friction. Please handle this item with due care. Spray the item with a suitable protector prior to use. Any loose dirt should be wiped away with a soft dry cloth. Always store your product away in the dust bag provided. Women's Artisanal Pink Leather La Viziata - The Spoilt One - & Purple Shoes 5 UK A di GAETA - Unconventional Atelier