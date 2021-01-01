Women's Artisanal Pink Linen Elona Maxi Summer Dress Small unlined

FLOWING. MAGNETIC. FREE. Cut from beautiful soft linen, this maxi strappy piece is the wear-everywhere dress you need for summer. Available in amazing lemon yellow and soft dusty pink. The linen is washed to a laundered effect - meaning the more you wear it, the loftier and tumbled it will become. ELONA is calling for some sunshine and an iced tea e in a beach-side café. Composition: 100% linen. Care: cold hand wash, cool iron only, dry cleanable. This is mid-weight, soft-touch Lithuanian linen fabric. Fabric has "Oeko Tex Standart 100" certification. With its smooth texture and distinct slub, linen is the fabric of choice for many - perfect for sunny holiday, everyday wearing and many other occasions! Linen wrinkles so easily that people just accept that linen clothing is supposed to look (a little) wrinkled. We say, leave the wrinkles be! WHAT IS LINEN? Linen is one of the most biodegradable and stylish fabrics in fashion history. It is strong, naturally moth resistant, and made from flax plant fibers, so when untreated (i.e. not dyed) it is fully biodegradable. Linen can withstand high temperatures-making the fabric generally perfect for hot summer days. It absorbs moisture without holding bacteria. TAKING CARE OF LINEN Linen dress should be washed in 30-40°C temperature. Linen fabric could be washed both by washing machine and hands. It is recommended to choose a mild, chemically non-aggressive detergent or a washable soap. When washing linen clothes or other linen products in the washing machine, it is worth not overloading it as this will allow the flax to move more freely and less wrinkle. Actually, ironing is not really a priority when it comes to linen items, unless they're really crushed. If so, it would be a good idea to iron while the fabric is still damp. If you can't manage that, use spray starch and iron with steam at medium-to-hot. While white linen is best ironed on both sides, it is best to iron dark linen on the wrong side only. Women's Artisanal Pink Linen Elona Maxi Summer Dress Small unlined