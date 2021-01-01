A delicate fusion between timeless silhouettes, versatile styling and feminine colour tones make the Simone midi a summer wardrobe staple. As the flowers start to bloom and the sun shines, our opulent dress cut from airy linen fabric plays with an on or off the shoulder and a fitted bodice, with feminine ruching in abundance. Choose between seaside scrolls, brunch dates and cocktail events and the Simone will continue to deliver an undeniable elegance, time-after-time. Colour: Pink Composition: 100% Linen Elasticated puff sleeves In-seam pockets Concealed side zip fastening Lined Handwash at 30 degrees Women's Artisanal Pink Linen Simone Off The Shoulder Midi Dress XXS HERVANR