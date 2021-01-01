The Penny is an open-back jumpsuit style that is also toilet-friendly - inspired by my love of feeling a breeze on my back! It is made from 100% European linen in a hot pink colour that moulds to your body. It has 2 zips either side of the 'trousers' part so that you can use the loo without having to take the whole jumpsuit off. The waistband of the trousers, combined with 2 clever darts at the back make this the perfect style for celebrating your beautiful bum. The loose style is relaxing, particularly if you have a lot of dancing planned. All Leim's jumpsuits have pockets that you can actually fit things in, too! This would be the perfect outfit for a BBQ or summer wedding - you could even pop a t-shirt or polo-neck underneath and wear during the cooler months. The body of the jumpsuit is 100% linen, the zips are plastic and the buttons are made from corozo nuts. You can machine wash it on a handwash cycle with a small amount of eco-friendly detergent. Do not soak or leave standing in water as this will damage the buttons and the dyes will fade quickly. Women's Artisanal Pink Linen Toilet-Friendly Jumpsuit Small Leim