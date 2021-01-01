This lovely bracelet has been handmade in our workshops. It features a central chrysoprase surrounded by pink tourmalines, set in exquisite hand engraving work. The bracelet is made in sterling silver coated in 24ct gold vermeil and is adjustable. It has matching earrings, pendant and ring. Handmade in Jaipur, India. Limited edition. Sterling silver coated with 24ct gold vermeil embedded with chrysoprase and pink tourmalines Store your jewellery in a soft lined pouch or box separately so they don't damage each other. Precious metals naturally tarnish with the exposure to air as well as perfumes, moisturiser, make up, hairspray, perspiration, household cleaning products, chlorine and salt. Please avoid exposing your jewellery to these conditions and always remove before swimming, showering, exercising or sleep to extend your jewellery's life and shine. Women's Artisanal Pink/Purple/Green Nova Chrysoprase Tourmaline Bracelet Emma Chapman Jewels