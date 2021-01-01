Each piece in Vintouch's collections is made by hand using stones personally picked by designer Alessandro Ricevuto. This necklace from the brand's Rebel Rebel collection is cast from 18-karat gold-plated silver and holds bezel-set keshi and baroque pearls with a glittering natural pink ruby stone. Adjust the length so to wear yours layered with shorter styles. Presented in plastic-free Vintouch signature packaging. Cast from 18 karat gold over Sterling Silver. (1 micron thickness). To protect gold-plating from natural oxidation, a 0.10 micron palladium plate is applied before the gold-plating process. Palladium is an anti-oxidizing precious metal. We suggest to avoid contacts with soaps, detergents, chlorine and any other chemical substance that could alter the original characteristics of your jewel. When it is not worn, keep your jewelry piece in its bag in order to protect it from natural oxidation. Only if necessary, use a suede cloth and delicately clean the surface of the jewel. Made in full compliance with the UE Reach/Rohs directives and nickel-free so to avoid skin irritations. Women's Artisanal Pink Rebel Rebel Ruby Statement Necklace Vintouch Italy