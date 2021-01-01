Designed to give you support and lift, the Melody bra reflects all that is Old Hollywood glamour and elegance. Made using 100% stretch silk satin to give you comfort. The cups are made from beautifully intricate French Leavers lace adorned with a gold thread detail that has been carefully selected and hand-cut in our atelier. Overall, the sheer lace cups give off a classical and timeless look that echos the decadence of the Old Hollywood era. Cool handwash, reshape whilst damp and allow to dry naturally. Satin; 100% Silk Lace; 58% Polyamide, 27% Viscose, 15% Metal Polyester Skilfully handcrafted in the Emma Harris UK Atelier Women's Artisanal Pink/Purple Silk Melody Balcony Bra 30B Emma Harris