Made to match the Melody balcony bra, the Melody brief features a front Leavers lace panel that has been and cut and placed into a 100% stretch silk satin frame at the front. The angular seam design detail reflects the themes of Old Hollywood glamour and has been neatly topstitched to create a classical and elegant design. The brief also features a full silk satin back to provide comfort and style. Cool handwash, reshape whilst damp and allow to dry naturally. Satin; 93% Silk 7% Elastane Lace; 58% Polyamide, 27% Viscose, 15% Metal Polyester Skilfully handcrafted in the Emma Harris UK Atelier Women's Artisanal Pink/Purple Silk Melody Brief Small Emma Harris