Cut from organic silk with lustrous satin feeling and a touch of stretch, the Pearl top comes in our signature for the season floral print. The style is designed with a cowl neck, open back and adjustable straps that make it very elegant, yet easy to wear. The unexpected colour combination of pink and orange makes the style exceptionally feminine. True to size fit. The top is produced under a transparent and conscious policy in our family owned facilities in Vidin, Bulgaria. 93% organic silk 7% elastane Dry clean only. Do not wash. Do not bleach. Iron, low temp. Do not tumble dry. Women's Artisanal Pink Silk Organic Cowl Neck Top Small Bogdar