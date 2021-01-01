Elegant. Timeless. Chic. Those are just a few of the words we'd use to describe our new Pink Floral Palazzo Pants. We've printed the Pink Floral on the matte side of our 100% silk satin pants, so they work perfectly for day with a T and sneakers, but add a heel and you're set for dinner. The luxurious satin side touches your skin and feels like a dream. And the comfort doesn't end there. The waist is a flat front, but we've added just a bit of elastic to the back, so these are about the most sophisticated pull on pants you've ever come across. With their exceptional drape, deep pockets, and sweeping wide leg, you're sure to feel as good as you look in these beauties. Made in Melbourne, Australia 100% Silk Satin Dry Clean Women's Artisanal Pink Silk Palazzo Pants Small Lindsay Nicholas New York