Step into elegance with this long button-down nehru neck shirt dress with mother-of-pearl buttons. Includes a 1" belt. The Shirt Dress is a versatile piece that can be worn as a dress, tied or untied, layered or as an outerwear. Wear it buttoned up all the way or leave some buttons undone for a more sexy look. Looks beautiful with sneakers, sandals, boots, stilettos. Style with The Salton Sea Pleated Skirt if you are going for a festive look. Made in New York. 100% Silk Charmeuse from Como, Italy. The Petals print is inspired by the gift of roses and is imbued with sensuality and romance. Dry clean recommended Women's Artisanal Pink/Purple Silk Petals Shirt Dress Carmen Molina