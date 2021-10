The Sasha dress is cut from a deep amethyst satin weave of silk which is almost liquid-like with a slimming silhouette. It features balloon sleeves with covered buttons and a flattering gathered seam detail to the bust. Its mid-length makes the perfect pairing with ankle boots or strappy sandals. Model wears size M Wash cold at 30 degrees Line dry Cool iron Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Wash with similar colours Women's Artisanal Pink/Purple Silk Sasha Long Sleeve Midi Dress Large GUARDI