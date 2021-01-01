These shirt dresses have been best sellers, so Lindsay Nicholas expanded our range with this gorgeous peony print. Made from a light yet durable silk crepe-de-Chine, this dress goes from desk to dinner with grace…and boasts pockets, because we've yet to meet a woman who doesn't love a dress with pockets. With a small shoulder pad to give it a refined shape, this dress may be your new favorite. This shirt dress is both elegant and playful; sophisticated and just a little preppy. And so very comfortable. Dry Clean Fabric: 100% Silk Crepe-de-Chine Made in Melbourne, Australia Women's Artisanal Pink Silk Shirt Dress Medium Lindsay Nicholas New York