Catch eyes in the candy coloured SUMMER bikini. With its stand out fruity embellishment, the only accessory you'll need is a cocktail pina-colada or margarita? The Summer bikini is made from eco-friendly lycra and is hand embroidered Swarovski crystals. This bikini has low waisted bottoms and fits true to size. Do not fold or iron. Rinse after contact with salt water or chlorine. Hand wash with cold water, using mild, gentle soap. Lay flat to dry. ﻿Please note, delivery times are longer due to a high volume of orders. Brexit may also affect your wait time depending on your location. Women's Artisanal Pink Summer Bikini XS Oceanus