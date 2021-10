Perfect for staying in or styled up as a sporty-lux look for going out, these track pants will become your season favourite. Made from velvet with a gorgeous shimmering waist band, you will embody comfort and style at the same time. Complete the look with the Valeria Hoodie. 100%PL Machine washable at or below 30 °C Do not bleach Not suitable for dry cleaning Not suitable for tumble drying Women's Artisanal Pink/Purple Velvet Valeria Pants Large Room 24