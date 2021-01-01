High-waisted ankle-length pants with elastic waistband. Zip and snap button closure. Side and back pockets. Rubber detail at back pockets. Adjustable elastic drawstring at hem. In Search of: Borrowing the power of its colors and the stories of its patterns from the earth, deep wells of nature's resources come together with color play in this terra firma-inspired collection. Strong feminine touches blending with a bird's eye view of nature effortlessly give you unlimited comfort. The healing hand of nature is searching you; allow yourself to be found. 73% Lenzing™ Ecovero™ 27% Polyamid Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry. Iron Low, Steam; Dry Clean Do not Bleach; Delicate Garment; Handle with Care. Women's Artisanal Blue Pleated Jogging Pants Large NOCTURNE