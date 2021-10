This plum with metallic floral print jacket features multi deep red and purple faux fur cuffs! With a hook and eye at center front for ideal jewelry placement! Faux fur is matched as closely as possible using current stock on hand from Jennafer Grace local suppliers. If you have any questions regarding current fur options, please reach out for images. Machine wash cold and hang dry. Women's Artisanal Purple Plum Flower Faux Fur Cuff Jacket XS Jennafer Grace