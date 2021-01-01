Treasures Collection These stunning earrings feature pale blush opal beads hand sown onto sleek 28mm 14k gold filled hoops. This irresistible pair would make the most gorgeous bridal or holiday earrings giving instant boho luxe vibes. The iridescent beads shimmer with hues of pale creamy pinks and corals as they beautifully catch the light. Details: 14k Gold-filled hallmarked - tarnish resist Natural blush opal beads Each order comes beautifully packaged and ready to give with a soft branded jewellery pouch, cleaning cloth and care card. Safe to get wet but avoid contact with perfumes, make up and skin care products, harsh chemicals, chlorinated swimming pools and saltwater. We carefully select the most beautiful pearls for our collections celebrating their organic shapes and textures. Store in the jewellery pouch when not in use. Women's Artisanal Gold Polynesia Blush Opal 14K Beaded Hoops Ella Palm