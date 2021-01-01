Inspired by the Italian word 'Luccichio' - meaning 'sparkle' - this necklace is crafted from solid 925 Sterling Silver and carefully centered with 1.5-carat dark blue agate pendant that is strung on a slim rolo style necklace. Intended to be easily worn with either daytime tailoring or evening outfits, this necklace will surely add vibrance to your styles whether worn alone or stacked with similar pieces from the collection. Presented in its Vintouch signature packaging. The Luccichio Blue Agate Pendant Necklace is made of 925 Sterling Silver that undergoes rhodium plating in order to preserve the brightness of silver in time. This plating process is made with maximum care and it is very resistant, by the way, we suggest to avoid contacts with soaps, detergents, chlorine and any other chemical substance that could alter the original characteristics of your jewel. When it is not worn, keep your jewelry piece in its bag in order to protect it from natural oxidation. Only if necessary, use a suede cloth and delicately clean the surface of the jewel. 100% Made In Italy in full compliance with the UE Reach/Rohs directives and Nickel-free so to avoid skin irritations. Women's Artisanal Blue Rhodium Luccichio Agate Pendant Necklace Vintouch Italy