Topaz and diamond stud earrings in 14k yellow gold. With their bold combinations of pure geometric motifs and natural forms, the Ri Noor line expresses a sense of brilliance and originality. Each piece starts with a passion for gems and discovering the beauty found in the irregularity and imperfections of the natural stones. The precious and semi-precious gems are accented by unique settings crafted of 14k and 18k gold as well as rhodium-plated silver for a stunning look that easily transitions from day to night and elevates any outfit. Ri Noor jewelry is made by hand featuring detailed workmanship. Be careful to avoid dropping or banging as physical impacts can result in damage to the pieces including stones falling off. To care for your Ri Noor jewelry, take caution to keep harsh chemicals away from the precious metal and stones. You may use a mild detergent in warm water to clean then pat dry with a soft, lint-free cloth. Keep in mind that extensive exposure to saltwater, sunlight or harsh chemicals can permanently damage your handmade jewelry. When not in use, keep your jewelry in its box to protect from dust and other debris. Women's Artisanal Gold/Brown Rhodium Smoky Topaz Diamond Studs Ri Noor