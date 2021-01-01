This stunning necklace depicts the romantic period of Queen Victorias reign. The pendant has been handcrafted by artisans that have carried this technique through the generations. Each diamond has been cut and set with great care and skill and then set in it's enamelled silver case before it is plated in gold. It is a very special one off piece. The black spinel necklace has been chosen to reflect the colours of the pendant. The necklace length starts from 50cm but can be adjusted by pulling one part of the necklace to suit your look and mood. Our jewellery has been made to the highest quality and here are a few points that will ensure you achieve the cleanest, sparkiest look at all times. Keep your jewellery away from harsh chemicals like household cleaning fluids as they create abrasions and reduce the lustre of the metal. Cleaning your jewellery is best done with warm water, detergent free soap and a soft (old) toothbrush. Always dry your jewellery after exposure to water. Each piece of 'Kaizarin' jewellery comes with it's polishing cloth to help you gently wipe the wear and tear tarnish off. Women's Artisanal Black Romantic Victorian Inspired Diamond & Spinel Necklace Kaizarin