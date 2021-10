Iridescent, sheer, light blue colour Romy turtleneck top is perfect for any party or a festival. Wear it over a camisole or a bikini top, or layer it under other garments for a more warmer look. This top is closed on the back with an invisible zip. Designed and made in London. 50% Nylon 50% Metallic All Over, jersey Hand wash in 30C. Women's Artisanal Blue Romy Turtleneck Top Medium Tramp In Disguise