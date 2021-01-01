Modern style Gemstone jewelry. This Hoop Earrings is made of gold and gemstone material and is capable of reflecting some light to produce a natural glow. A unique feature found only in premium jewelry. OPS-20258 Info-These Earrings are handmade in 14k Gold: 15.667 grams with and, Blue Sapphire:10.14 cts, Tourmaline:6.52 cts (OPS-20258) Care- This jewelry is made by hand featuring detailed workmanship. Be careful to avoid dropping or banging as physical impacts can result in damage to the pieces including stones falling off. To care for your or jewelry, take caution to keep away from harsh chemicals, Perfume, and Water. You may wipe with a clean polishing cloth to maintain a beautiful shine. Keep in mind that extensive exposure to saltwater, sunlight or harsh chemicals can permanently damage your handmade jewelry. When not in use, keep your jewelry in its box to protect from dust and other debris Women's Artisanal Rose Gold 14K Yellow Gold Tourmaline Sapphire Hoop Earrings Handmade Jewelry