Dress your ear with this stunning statement ear climber, left ear only. Designed in the image of a bird, with a stud and butterfly fastening. The beautiful bird of paradise ear climber sweeps up the line of the wearers ear, where it wraps itself securely around the top of the ear. Worn so that the birds body is on the lower ear it gently wraps its elegant neck up and around the ear where its head sits prettily at the top. Its tail and beak have a small dangly gemstone attached for added interest and movement. Style this earring in your own unique way by matching with a complementing earring in your alternate ear. Perfect for those who like statement jewellery, this earring is a great finishing touch to any bridal, evening or cocktail party outfit. Not sold as a pair. Materials: 925 sterling silver dipped in 22ct rosegold. Handset micro pave AAA grade turquoise cubic zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Rose Gold Bird Of Paradise Ear Climber Turquoise LATELITA