The Rosa line by #yownintimates is the essence of delicacy and discreet sensuality. Delicate as drops of rose water mist on your face. As subtle as the rays of the sunset on your skin. As light as a sheet on a summer night. Rosa high thong combine the most beautiful shades of pink. Sensually cut back perfectly emphasizes the legs and buttocks. The materials from which we have prepared the figs for you are very soft and light. Composition: 63% polyamide, 20% polyester, 17% elastane. Lining: 100% cotton. Wash on the gentle cycle at max 30 degrees Celsius. The thong was designed and made in Poland. Women's Artisanal Rose Cotton Rosa High Thong Small yown