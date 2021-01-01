This earrings will enhance your beauty. This design symbolizes the happiness of love and shaped in a very abstract intricate way. It brings uniqueness and charming look. It is carefully packed in a beautiful jewelry box. Great gift to express your love for beloved women in your life whether it's your friend, wife, girlfriend or Mother. This jewelry is made by hand featuring detailed workmanship. Be careful to avoid dropping or banging as physical impacts can result in damage to the pieces including stones falling off. To care for your or jewelry, take caution to keep away from harsh chemicals, Perfume, and Water. You may wipe with a clean polishing cloth to maintain a beautiful shine. Keep in mind that extensive exposure to saltwater, sunlight or harsh chemicals can permanently damage your handmade jewelry. When not in use, keep your jewelry in its box to protect from dust and other debris Women's Artisanal Rose Gold Emerald Cut Topaz Gemstone Hook Earrings 14K Yellow Gold