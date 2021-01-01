Only the highest quality of Italian fabrics is used in the Cliché Beachwear collections. The high percentage of LYCRA® elastic fiber allows for perfect freedom of movement, impeccable wearability and maximum retention of shape of garments even after repeated washing. What is more, the colours are durable and resistant to the corrosive action of chlorine, salt, sun screens and remain vibrant throughout time. Padded underwire bust Additional removable padding Halter neck and S-hook closures Tiered ruffle overlay hand wash cold Women's Artisanal Rose Fabric Desert Underwire Frill Bikini Set Medium Cliché Beachwear