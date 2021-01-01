The FISHER is a practical and stylish waterproof jacket for everyday wear. Featuring a streamlined design with an adjustable hood, external rectangular pockets with sealed seams. This jacket is made with a nylon weave, externally coated in PVC to be water repellent, with two underarm eyelets and open back vent for additional ventilation and ensures breathability on warmer days. -Fully waterproof with sealed seams and a durable water repellent finish -Waterproof and breathable membrane for comfort & dryness -Press bottons closure -Hood with adjustable draw cord to protect from wind and rain -Rectangular external pockets with flap to prevent rain from entering -Underarm eyelets for additional ventilation Wash stains with soap and water Maximum washing temperature 30°C / extra gentle cycle Do not tumble dry Do not iron Women's Artisanal Rose Gold Fisher Raincoat XL/XXL WOO di Giulia Petronella