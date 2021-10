Blouse is loosely fitted with imitation of shoulder pads. Rose top is made in our faux leather (inside - suede). Is equipped with soft thin elastic band at the neck. Stylish look with this blouse can be worn with sneakers and also with high heels. Made in Moldova Artisanal Sustainable Care: 30-degree delicate wash 100% Faux leather Women's Artisanal Rose Leather Sleeveless Faux Blouse XL Julia Allert